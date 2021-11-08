Appeal Following Serious Collision, Bradford

Monday 8 November 2021



Officers are appealing for witnesses after a child was seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Bradford.



Emergency services were called to Thornhill Place, Bradford at around 2.20pm yesterday afternoon (7 November 2021), when it is reported that a four-year-old boy ran across the road and was struck by a vehicle, a Vauxhall Corsa.



The young boy was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, and his condition described as life-threatening.



