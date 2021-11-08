UPDATE: Police Find Body in Search for Missing Wakefield Man

Monday, 8 November, 2021



Police searching for missing Joshua Edington (23) from Wakefield have sadly found the body of a man.



Officers and search teams located the body of a man in Fall Ings Lock, Wakefield on Monday afternoon.



The death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries remain ongoing by Wakefield CID.



Joshua’s family have been made aware of the development and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.



