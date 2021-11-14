Dashcam Appeal Over Serious Sexual Assault, Chapel Allerton, Leeds

*Sunday, November 14, 2021*



Detectives are appealing for information following a serious sexual assault on a woman in Leeds.



The victim, who is aged in her twenties, had been walking home after a night out in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, when she was attacked by a man in King George Avenue at about 1am on Saturday (13/11).



She alerted a friend by phone and officers attended and found the victim in Toronto Place.



