Proactive Operation Launched in Bradford City Centre in a Bid to Make the City Centre’s Night-Time Economy Safer
Published
Monday 15 November 2021
On Friday evening (12 November) and into the early hours of Saturday morning, Bradford District Police together with partner agencies, including Bradford Street Angels visited a number of licenced premises and patrolled the streets and roads in Bradford City Centre.
Find out more:
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.