Assaults, Exeter

Police are appealing for witnesses of two unprovoked assaults on the same person in Exeter city centre in the early hours of Monday 1 November.



It is reported that a group of men queuing to enter The Vaults nightclub, in Gandy Street, became abusive before a nearby male was unexpectedly punched in the face.



The victim, aged in his 30s, was later set upon by the same group in Fore Street, where he was repeatedly punched and kicked.



He sustained facial injuries and required hospital treatment.



The incidents happened between midnight and 2am.



Anyone who witnessed the attacks, or has information, is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/097992/21.



Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.