Sixth Man Charged in Investigation Into Death of Kian Tordoff, Bradford

*Thursday, 18 November, 2021*



An 18-year-old male from the Bradford area will appear in court today charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the death of a man in the city.



Mohammed Adil Hussain, of Kite Mews, Bradford, will appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court later this morning.



The charges relate to an incident in Bradford City Centre on 10 October which resulted in the death of Kian Tordoff.



He is the sixth male to be charged in connection with the investigation.





