Residents Urged To Be On Guard After Fraudsters Pose As Children
Published
*Friday November 19, 2021*
Residents in West Yorkshire are urged to be aware of an emerging scam where fraudsters have posed as victim’s children in a bid to steal thousands of pounds*.*
West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Assessment Hub is aware of several reports in recent weeks in which parents have received a WhatsApp or text message from someone falsely purporting to be their son or daughter in desperate need, and asking for cash.
Find out more:
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.