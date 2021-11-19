Residents Urged To Be On Guard After Fraudsters Pose As Children

*Friday November 19, 2021*



Residents in West Yorkshire are urged to be aware of an emerging scam where fraudsters have posed as victim’s children in a bid to steal thousands of pounds*.*



West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Assessment Hub is aware of several reports in recent weeks in which parents have received a WhatsApp or text message from someone falsely purporting to be their son or daughter in desperate need, and asking for cash.



