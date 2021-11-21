Murder Enquiry Launched After a Women Found with Serious Injuries has Died in Bradford

Sunday 21 October 2021

Police have launched a murder enquiry after a woman died in the early hours of this morning (21/11).

Officers were called at 4.44am by the ambulance service to reports of a woman with serious injuries at an address on Sherbourne Road, Bradford.

