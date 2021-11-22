CHARGE: murder investigation, Helston

A man has been charged in connection to a murder investigation into the death of a woman at a property in Helston on 25 May.



Police were called to the address in Meneage Road where 62-year-old Alison Stevenson was confirmed deceased at the scene.



Cameron Dancey-Stevenson, aged 25, from Helston, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Truro Magistrates Court on Friday 12 November.



