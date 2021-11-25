Appeal For Information Following Death of Man, Bradford

*Thursday, 25 November 2021 *



Police investigating the death of a man in Bradford are appealing for relatives of the deceased to come forward.



Gary Rogers, who was 67, was found dead at an address in Roger Court, Undercliffe on Monday, 22 November.



Enquiries to date suggest there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances around his death.



Any family members of Mr Rogers are asked to contact police in Bradford on 101, or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.



Find out more:



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.