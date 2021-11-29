Image Appeal: Serious Sexual Assault, Kirklees

*Monday, 29 November 2021 *



Police have issued an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify in connection with a serious sexual assault in Kirklees.



The incident is reported to have happened between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on 1 October in Whitestone Lane, Fartown.



The victim, a 16-year-old girl, is being supported by specially trained officers after the offence was disclosed to Kirklees Police earlier this month.



The suspect is an Asian male, who is believed to be aged in his thirties or early forties.



