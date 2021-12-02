Adolescent to Adult Abuse Campaign to Mark 16 Days of Action

​A campaign has been launched today (Thursday, 2 December) with the message: ‘Before you see red, talk to someone instead.’ The campaign will include targeted adverts on social media, aimed at highlighting the support that is available to young people to help them manage and address behaviours that are hurting people they love.



