Attempted child abduction, Plymouth

Police are appealing for witnesses following report of an attempted child abduction in Plymouth.



It is alleged that on Friday 5 November during the Bonfire Night event on Plymouth Hoe, a man approached a 4-year-old girl and attempted to walk off with her.



A police spokesperson said: “This happened near to Elliot Terrace on Plymouth Hoe and occurred sometime between 7:50 – 8:15pm.



“The man is described as Asian, thin build, approximately 5”8 tall, 25-30 years old. He had dark hair that was shaved on the sides but was longer and gelled back on top; He was wearing a black leather jacket at the time.



“The child he approached is also Asian so we are currently keeping an open mind on if this was an innocent mistake and not something more sinister, but it is vital that we identify the man in question and speak to any witnesses who were in the area and who may have information that can assist us with our enquiries.”



Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting reference CR/096986/21.



