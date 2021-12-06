Appeal Over Armed Robbery, Tesco Express, Easterly Road, Gipton

*Monday, December 6, 2021*



Detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Leeds this morning.



At 5.52am today, police were called to the incident at Tesco Express, in Easterly Road, Gipton.



A male armed with a knife had threatened staff and stolen cash and cigarettes.



A scene is in place at the store to undergo forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect.



