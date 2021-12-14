Multiple Arrests Made In Organised Crime Operation, Bradford

*Tuesday December 14, 2021*



Police have made multiple arrests and seized large amount of cash after executing a swathe of warrants across Bradford.



Enquiries are ongoing today after officers arrested nine people during a series of early morning raids in Bradford District today (December 14) as part on an investigation in drug dealing and organised crime.



Officers from the Bradford Programme Precision Team and West Yorkshire Police Protective Services Crime executed 12 warrants in the Heaton, Toller, Shipley and Lilycroft areas.



