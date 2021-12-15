Missing person, Crediton – family issue fresh appeal

Police remain concerned for the welfare of 52-year-old John Harrison, who has been reported missing from the Crediton area, and his family have issued a fresh appeal to find him.



John’s family are worried about him and have issued the following statement.



They said: “We are beside ourselves with worry as our brother has been missing since Sunday 17 October.



“We ask that if anyone saw John in a white inflatable kayak on that day or has seen him since to please contact the police.



“As you can imagine, not knowing where he is or what has happened is very difficult and we would love to have some answers to bring him home.



“John, if by any chance you see this, please call one of us.



“We love you and want you to come home.”



John was in the Kingsbridge area at around 4.30pm on Sunday 17 October.



He is believed to have entered the river on an inflatable kayak, similar to the one pictured and was last seen paddling up the estuary towards Salcombe at 4.55pm.



He is described as a white male, medium build, mousey blond short hair, 5ft 11ins in height and was last seen wearing beige-coloured chinos, a dark-coloured Musto sailing jacket, a baseball cap and was carrying a grey water sports bag.



If you saw John in a white inflatable kayak on Sunday 17 October, have seen him since, or have any information please contact police on 101 quoting log 0546 of 24/10/2021.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.