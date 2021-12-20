Car Appeal Over Serious Sexual Assault On Woman In Leeds
Published
*Monday, December 20, 2021*
Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman in Leeds on August bank holiday weekend have renewed their appeal for information to identify the suspect.
The victim, a 21-year-old woman, had been on a night out with friends at The New Bay Horse pub in Woodhouse Hill Road, Hunslet, on Sunday, August 29.
At the end of the night she got into a car she thought was a taxi.
Find out more:
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.