Car Appeal Over Serious Sexual Assault On Woman In Leeds

Car Appeal Over Serious Sexual Assault On Woman In Leeds

West Yorkshire Police

Published

*Monday, December 20, 2021*

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman in Leeds on August bank holiday weekend have renewed their appeal for information to identify the suspect.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, had been on a night out with friends at The New Bay Horse pub in Woodhouse Hill Road, Hunslet, on Sunday, August 29.

At the end of the night she got into a car she thought was a taxi.

Find out more:

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.

Full Article