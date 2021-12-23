Appeal to find missing girl, Newton Abbot

Police are seeking the public’s help to confirm the whereabouts of a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Newton Abbot.



Officers are trying to locate Leona Peach who was last seen in the Hele Park area of Newton Abbot around 9.15am on Monday 20 December.



Leona is originally from the North Devon area and officers believe she may have travelled to Bideford.



Police are asking for the public to look out for Leona and report any sightings of her to them.



She is described as white and of slim to medium build. She is approximately 4ft 9ins tall, has hazel-coloured eyes and has long light-brown hair which reaches the middle of her back. She has a bald patch above her right ear.



Leona is believed to be wearing grey/blue leggings or skinny trousers with a dark-coloured fur coat and flip flops. She was carrying a pink bag.



If anybody has any information as to her whereabouts, please contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 0222 of 20/12/21.





