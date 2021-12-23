Police concerned for welfare of Nicholas Matthews

Nicholas was last seen when he left Derriford Hospital early on Thursday 23rd December 2021 . Nicholas Matthews 62 years old left Derriford Hospital at approximately 07.15am on 23^rd December 2021. Nicholas is described as a white male, approximately 6 foot tall, stocky build, short grey hair, wearing a white T-Shirt with blue short sleeves, black trousers and black trainers. He was carrying a dark coloured jacket. Nicholas is hard of hearing and has two hearing aids.

If anyone sees this male or is aware of his whereabouts please contact police as soon as possible by ringing 101 and quote 286 231221.







--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.