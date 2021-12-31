CCTV Appeal Over Street Robbery, Briggate, Leeds

*Friday, December 31, 2021*



Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify over a street robbery in Leeds.



The victim, a 38-year-old woman, had drawn cash out of an ATM in Briggate at about 9.30am on November 7 when the suspect rode up on a bicycle and tried to snatch the money out of her hand.



