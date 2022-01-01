Missing person, Ivybridge

Police are concerned for the welfare of 48 year old Robert Ward who has gone missing from an address in Ivybridge. Robert is believed to be driving a black Renault Clio registration HV71 VMA with signwriting of RED driver training on the side. He is described as a white male, 48 years of age, 5’09” tall, stocky build, short straight dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a thin black jacket, white and purple T-shirt, blue and white jogging bottoms, with black and white Puma trainers. Robert may be in the Plymouth area.



If anyone has any information as to Robert’s whereabouts, or if you have seen the vehicle today then please call Devon & Cornwall Police on 999 quoting Log 0649 01/01/2022. Thank you.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.