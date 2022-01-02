Appeal after collision involving stolen vehicle, Plymouth

Police investigating a road traffic collision in Ford, Plymouth, on Friday 10 December are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.



Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Ford Hill and Browning Road, in Ford, Plymouth, at around 9.35pm, which involved a vehicle which has been reported stolen.



The stolen vehicle, a red Seat Leon, was taken from Masterman Road, Stoke, Plymouth, between 6pm on Thursday 9 December and 9.30pm on Friday 10 December.



Five other vehicles were damaged in the collision and the occupant(s) of the stolen vehicle left the scene.



Officers are appealing for any information in regard to the theft of the car and in relation to the driver leaving the scene of the road traffic collision.



If you witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting CR/109206/21.



Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.