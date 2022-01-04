Appeal: Fail To Stop Collision, Huddersfield

*Tuesday 4 January 2022*



Police are appealing for information following a fail to stop collision in Huddersfield.



Roads Policing Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw an incident in which a male pedestrian was seriously injured on the May Street junction with Park Road in Huddersfield on Sunday December 26.



The incident happened at about 7.30pm after a male was struck by an unknown vehicle while crossing the road.



The vehicle then hit a parked Suzuki Ignis before leaving the scene.



