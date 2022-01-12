Appeal Following Serious Assault in Bracken Hall, Huddersfield

*Wednesday, 12 January, 2021*



Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in an assault in Huddersfield.



Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the incident which took place on Belle Vue Crescent in Bracken Hall during the evening of Monday January 10.



It took place at about 7.43pm after a 24-year-old man was chased into a household garden by a group of males and then seriously assaulted.



