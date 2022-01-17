Neighbourhood Policing Week 2022
Monday 17 January, 2022
Today is the start of Neighbourhood Policing Week which recognises the vital and important work our local neighbourhood teams, PCSO’s and volunteer staff do on a daily basis. Throughout the week we will be highlighting some of the great work done in each of our districts by our Neighbourhood Policing teams. Look out for the hashtags #NeighbourhoodPolicingWeek and #WeekOfAction.
