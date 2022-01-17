Neighbourhood Policing Week 2022

Monday 17 January, 2022



Today is the start of Neighbourhood Policing Week which recognises the vital and important work our local neighbourhood teams, PCSO’s and volunteer staff do on a daily basis. Throughout the week we will be highlighting some of the great work done in each of our districts by our Neighbourhood Policing teams. Look out for the hashtags #NeighbourhoodPolicingWeek and #WeekOfAction.



Find out more:



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.