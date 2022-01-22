UPDATE: Appeal for Witnesses: Fatal Road Traffic Collision Near Chain Bar Roundabout

*Tuesday, 25 January 2022 *



Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Cleckheaton have released details of the man who died in the crash.



Curtis Dominik, who was 24 and from Bradford, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened shortly after 5am on Saturday, 22 January.



Curtis was in a silver Hyundai Terracan, which was travelling along Whitehall Road towards Chain Bar roundabout when it left the road and came to rest in a field.



Find out more:



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.