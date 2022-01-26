Coroner's Appeal _ Paul Turner

Coroner's officers are appealing for information to help trace the relatives of Mr Paul Turner from Dewsbury.



Mr. Turner died on 2nd January 2022. he was 64 years of age.



Officers would like to hear from anyone who has any information on the relatives of Mr. Turner.



Anyone with information should call Bradford Coroner's office on 01274 373721.



