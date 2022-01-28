Missing: 61 year old man, Burley In Wharfedale

*Friday 28 January 2022*



Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 61 year old man from Burley in Wharfedale.



Paul Hammond, 61 was reported missing shortly before 10.30 last night (27 January.)



He was last seen at his home in Burley in Wharfedale.



He is described as a white male, 6 ft tall, heavy build, short dark hair and brown eyes.



He was wearing a grey shirt, black jogging bottoms and a black jacket.



Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.



