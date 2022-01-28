Missing man, Plymouth

Police are concerned for the welfare of 45-year-old Peter Lawson who has been missing from Plymouth.



Peter is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build, clean shaven with short blonde hair and has tattoos on his arms and chest.



Officers are also looking for his vehicle which is a white Ford Kuga, registration LA60 FRV.



It is believed that he may have travelled to Cornwall or may possibly be in the Dartmoor area.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 999 quoting log 673 27/02/22.





--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.