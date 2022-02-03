Two injured in serious collision near Callington

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Cornwall which left two people injured.



Emergency services were called around 6pm on Friday [21 January] following the collision between a blue Fiat Punto and a black Vauxhall Insignia on the A388 south of Treburley near Callington.



The Fiat driver, a woman in her 80s from Saltash, sustained serious injuries and the Vauxhall driver, a man in his 60s from Launceston, was also injured. Both were taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.



The cars were travelling in opposite directions before the head-on collision which caused significant damage to both vehicles.



Local response officers and officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended the scene, along with paramedics. The road was closed for five hours for an investigation of the scene and for the cars to be recovered.



Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash cam footage.



Please contact 101@dc.police.uk or telephone 101, quoting log number 0631 of 21/01/22.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.