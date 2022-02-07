National Apprenticeship Week 2022

*There are nearly 160 apprentices working in the command centres and they are being celebrated during a national week.*



Since launching the Contact Officer apprenticeship in 2019, 110 have successfully completed the 15-month programme to earn an Emergency Service Contact Handling Level 3 qualification. The course scheme has a 100 per cent pass rate, with 56 per cent achieving a Distinction.



A further 48 are currently enrolled and recruitment is underway for the next phase of apprenticeship opportunities.



Marking 15 years of the celebration, National Apprenticeships Week 2022 runs from Monday 7 February 2022 to Sunday 13 February 2022.



Throughout the week, the Force will be sharing stories on its social media channels from those currently undertaking or have recently finished the apprenticeship, as well as answering questions and busting myths about apprenticeships.



Chief Superintendent Ian Drummond-Smith, Head of Contact and Resolution at Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “Contact Officers, who answer 999 and 101 calls and respond to webchat and online contact, play a very important role and are often the first people that victims of crime speak to when they need our help. There is a rigorous training programme in place for new starters to make sure they’re meeting the required standards, and we introduced the apprenticeship as an opportunity earn a qualification alongside gaining practical experience.



“Apprenticeships have changed hugely over the last few years and they’re no longer just for the under 25s – we’ve had apprentices from 20 to 60 years old. This greater diversity has brought great benefits to the team and the service that we provide to our communities.



“Being a Contact Officer is a great way to start your career in policing and many go on to become PCSOs, police officers and a variety of other roles, so I’d really encourage anyone interested in policing to consider applying.”



The latest round of apprenticeship recruitment closes on Friday 11 February at noon. To find out more and apply visit: dc.police.uk/cmcu



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.