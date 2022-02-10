Rapping Leeds Burglar Back Behind Bars

*Friday, February 11, 2022*



A prolific Leeds burglar who boasted about his criminal exploits in an online rap has been jailed.



Dylan McEwan, aged 19, was involved in burglaries at two homes in Pudsey and Bramley in the early hours of December 20 last year where four cars were stolen, along with Christmas presents from one of the addresses.



