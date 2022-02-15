Assault, Exeter

Police investigating a reported assault on Western Way, Exeter, at around 1am on Sunday 6 February, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.



It was reported that a pedestrian was knocked down in a collision with a cyclist and then assaulted by a second cyclist, who used his bike saddle in the assault.



The pedestrian sustained a serious cut to his head and a broken tooth.



Both cyclists left the scene and are described as white males in their 20s, of slim build, with brown hair. One was riding a purple BMX.



If you witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting CR/010868/22.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.