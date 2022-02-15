Warning Issued Following Telephone Banking Scammer Incidents

*Tuesday, 15 February 2022 *





Police in Bradford District are warning people to be vigilant after recent incidents of banking customers being contacted by people purporting to be police officers.



In one of the incidents earlier this month someone pretending to be a police officer and carrying what was said to resemble a warrant card, turned up at the customer’s house following a telephone conversation with them and took photos of their passport.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.