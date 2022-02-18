CCTV Appeal Over Attack On Schoolgirl In Leeds Park

*Friday, February 18, 2022*



Detectives investigating an attack on a schoolgirl in a Leeds park have released CCTV images as they continue to appeal for information to identify the suspect.



The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was grabbed by a man shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, February 2, as she was walking through Primrose Valley Park, in Halton, a short distance from the exit off the junction of Lucy Avenue and Selby Road.



The suspect was described as white, aged in his sixties, and wearing glasses. He was riding a red bike.



