UPDATE: Two Men Charged with Murder of Bradley Wall

*Monday, 27 June, 2022*



Two men have been charged following the death of Bradley Wall in Leeds.



Aiden Ramsdale, 24, of Fairford Avenue, Beeston; and Patrick Mason, 31, of Whingate, Leeds, have both been charged with murder. They have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Monday, 27 June).



A third man who was arrested has been released facing no further action.



Bradley Wall, aged 24, from Leeds, was found dead outside an address in Fairford Avenue, Beeston, on Thursday (23 June).



