Missing Man Gareth Booth Found Dead, Leeds

*Tuesday, July 5, 2022*



A man who had been reported missing in Leeds has been found dead.



At 2.32pm yesterday, officers were called to a report of a body having been found outside business premises in Roseville Road, Leeds.



The identity was confirmed as being Gareth Booth, aged 45, who was reported missing after leaving St James’s Hospital in the early hours of Sunday.



His family have been informed.



There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.



