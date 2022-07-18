Police Name Victim of Fatal Road Traffic Collision, Back Camberley Street, Beeston, Leeds

*Monday, July 18, 2022*



Police are now in a position to confirm the name of the pedestrian child who was tragically killed following a road traffic collision in Back Camberley Street, Beeston Leeds on Thursday, 7 July.



The child has been named as 5-year-old Abdullah Ebrahim, who sadly died after he was in collision with a black Nissan Note.







Family members paid tribute to Abdullah, saying:



