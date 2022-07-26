Body Found in Search for Missing Man

*Tuesday, 26 July 2022*



Police investigating the disappearance of Andrew Brook have found the body of a man in North Yorkshire.



The body was found in woodland near York at about 5.30am today (Tuesday).



Formal identity is yet to be completed, but Andrew’s family have been informed.



There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.



