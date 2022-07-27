Police Charge Man With Murder, Baildon

*Wednesday 27 July 2022*



Detectives investigating the death of a woman from Baildon have charged a man with murder.



Lauren Jade Howe, 26, died in hospital on Sunday morning (24 July) after an incident on Aire Way earlier.



Charlie Booth 27 of Tennis Way has been charged with her murder.



Booth was remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates this morning. (27 July)



The family of Lauren have released a picture of her. They continue to be supported by specially trained officers.



