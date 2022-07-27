New Video Calling Pilot for Domestic Abuse Victims in Leeds and Wakefield

*Wednesday, 27 July, 2022*



Victims of domestic abuse in Leeds and Wakefield are being offered the opportunity to talk to police via video call as an alternative to having officers attend at their home.



The Rapid Video Response (RVR) pilot started in Wakefield district last month and was rolled out in Leeds district on Monday (25 July). It is an innovative approach to dealing with non-emergency domestic abuse reports and Clare’s Law applications.



