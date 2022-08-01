Bradford Coroner's Appeal - Alan & Linda McGinty

Coroner's Officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Alan & Linda McGinty, living in the Bradford area.



Mr & Mrs McGinty aged 68 and 63 years, passed away on 28th March 2022.



Anyone with any information should contact the Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 373721.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.