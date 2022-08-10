Man Charged With Wakefield Murder as Family Pays Tribute

Wednesday, 10 August 2022



Police investigating the death of a man following an assault outside a Wakefield rugby club have charged a man with murder.



Lee Robinson, 38, of Fryston Road in Castleford, has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Magistrates today (Wednesday).



The charge relates to the death of Jack Kirmond, 33 (pictured), who passed away in hospital on Monday after suffering a serious head injury in the incident which occurred outside Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club in Weeland Road, Wakefield in the early hours of Sunday morning.



