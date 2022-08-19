Appeal for Witnesses After Fatal Road Traffic Collision, St Andrew's Road, Huddersfield

Friday, 19 August, 2022



Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Kirklees last night (19/8).



The incident happened shortly before midnight and involved a Jaguar FX travelling on St Andrew’s Road towards the crossroads with Gas Works Lane, Huddersfield, and a Mercedes GLC travelling on Gas Works Lane towards the crossroads.



The vehicles collided on the crossroads and resulted in an occupant of the Jaguar, a 25-year-old male, suffering fatal injuries.



