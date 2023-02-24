Appeal: Serious Injury Collision, Kirklees
*Friday, 24 February 2023*
Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in Kirklees yesterday (Thursday).
At 1.25pm, police received a report of a collision involving a blue Mini Cooper saloon and a boy on a pedal cycle at the junction of Leeds Road and Muffit Lane, Heckmondwike.
Emergency services attended and the 13-year-old was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.
He remains in hospital today where his condition is said to be critical.
