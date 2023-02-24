Appeal: Serious Injury Collision, Kirklees

*Friday, 24 February 2023*



Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in Kirklees yesterday (Thursday).



At 1.25pm, police received a report of a collision involving a blue Mini Cooper saloon and a boy on a pedal cycle at the junction of Leeds Road and Muffit Lane, Heckmondwike.



Emergency services attended and the 13-year-old was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.



He remains in hospital today where his condition is said to be critical.



Find out more:



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.