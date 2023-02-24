Second Man Charged With Murder Of Daneiko Ferguson, Leeds

*Friday, February 24, 2023*



A second man is due to appear in court charged over the murder of a man in Leeds.



Halgon Randon, aged 41, of Brown Hill Terrace, Harehills, has been charged with the murder of Daneiko Ferguson, aged 27, who was pronounced dead at hospital after being found with stab wounds in Compton Road, Harehills, shortly after 3am on Wednesday, February 15.



He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow morning for an initial remand hearing and committal to Crown Court.



Find out more:



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.