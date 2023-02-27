Appeal to Locate Stolen Property Following Burglary, Huddersfield
*Monday, 27 February 2023*
Police in Kirklees are appealing for the public’s help to locate stolen property following a residential burglary in Huddersfield earlier this month.
At around 1am on Monday, February 13, three unknown suspects broke into a property in Fixby and searched the address.
The suspects stole various items from the property including:
