Leeds Murder Victim Named As Investigation Continues

*Friday, March 3, 2023*



Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Leeds have released his name as they continue to appeal for information.



Peter Wass, aged 29, from Roundhay, was pronounced dead at hospital after being stabbed in an incident in the street near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue in Chapeltown at about 2.30pm yesterday.



