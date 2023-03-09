Appeal: Firearms Discharge, Springdale Avenue, Huddersfield

*Thursday March 9, 2023*



Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a firearms discharge in Huddersfield.



The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who has information about the potentially targeted incident which took place at about 9.30pm in the garage of an address on Springdale Avenue last night (Wednesday March 8).



Three suspects dressed in dark clothing, approached the 21-year-old victim who was in the garage and attacked him. During the incident a firearm was discharged.



