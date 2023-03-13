Appeal Following Fatal Collision on Marley Street, Keighley

*Monday, 13 March, 2023*



Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision in Keighley.



Officers were called shortly after midday today (Monday, 13 March) to Marley Street, Keighley, to a report of a serious collision involving a 51-year-old pedestrian and a Mercedes Sprinter van.



It is understood that the van had rolled backwards and collided with him.



He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.



His family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.



Find out more:



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.